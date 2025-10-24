Pinnacle Minerals Limited Announces Key Resolutions for Upcoming AGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Pinnacle Minerals Limited ( (AU:PIM) ) has issued an announcement.

Pinnacle Minerals Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 25, 2025, where shareholders will consider several key resolutions. These include the adoption of the Remuneration Report, the re-election of Director Stephen Ross, and the approval of various share and option issuances. The resolutions aim to strengthen the company’s capital structure and governance, potentially impacting shareholder value and company operations.

More about Pinnacle Minerals Limited

Average Trading Volume: 836,190

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

For an in-depth examination of PIM stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue