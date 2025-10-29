Pinnacle Minerals Announces Change in Substantial Holder’s Interests

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Pinnacle Minerals Limited ( (AU:PIM) ) just unveiled an update.

Pinnacle Minerals Limited has announced a change in the interests of its substantial holder, ED Spod 1 Corp., due to the issuance of new shares by the company. This issuance has resulted in the dilution of ED Spod 1 Corp.’s ownership, reducing its voting power from 15.99% to 9.05%. This change reflects a strategic move by Pinnacle Minerals to potentially raise capital or adjust its shareholder structure, which could have implications for its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

Average Trading Volume: 885,462

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

