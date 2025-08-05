Pinnacle Investment Management Reports Strong FY2025 Financial Growth

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited reported a significant increase in its financial performance for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025, with net profit after tax rising by 49% and earnings per share increasing by 37%. The company also saw substantial growth in its funds under management, driven by strong investment performance and the addition of new Affiliates, which contributed to record levels of net profit, earnings per share, and dividends. Pinnacle’s strategic focus on diversifying its asset classes and geographical reach, along with its robust distribution and infrastructure capabilities, positions it well for continued growth despite potential market uncertainties.

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited operates in the financial services industry, focusing on investment management. The company offers a range of investment strategies and products through its Affiliates, targeting both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 828,118

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$4.72B

