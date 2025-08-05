Pinnacle Investment Management Reports Strong Financial Growth for FY 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited ( (AU:PNI) ).

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited reported a significant financial performance improvement for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025. The company’s revenues increased by 33.7%, while net profit and earnings per share both rose by 48.8% and 38.0%, respectively. This strong performance underscores Pinnacle’s robust market positioning and operational efficiency, likely benefiting shareholders and enhancing its competitive stance in the investment management sector.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:PNI) stock is a Hold with a A$17.00 price target.

More about Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited operates in the financial services industry, focusing on investment management. The company provides a range of investment products and services, catering to various market segments through its network of affiliate investment managers.

Average Trading Volume: 828,118

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$4.72B



