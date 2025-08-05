Pinnacle Investment Management Releases Corporate Governance Statement

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited ( (AU:PNI) ) has shared an update.

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited has released its corporate governance statement for the financial year ending June 30, 2025. The statement, approved by the board and available on the company’s website, outlines the extent to which Pinnacle has adhered to the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s recommendations. This disclosure is part of the company’s commitment to transparency and accountability, potentially impacting its reputation and stakeholder trust positively.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:PNI) stock is a Hold with a A$17.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited stock, see the AU:PNI Stock Forecast page.

More about Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited operates in the financial services industry, focusing on investment management. The company offers a range of investment products and services, catering to various market segments.

Average Trading Volume: 828,118

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$4.72B

See more insights into PNI stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue