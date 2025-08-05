Pinnacle Investment Management Releases 2025 Sustainability Report

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited ( (AU:PNI) ) has shared an update.

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited has released its 2025 Corporate Sustainability Report, highlighting its commitment to sustainability through various initiatives. The report outlines Pinnacle’s efforts in areas such as climate change, diversity, equity and inclusion, and community support. The company emphasizes its dedication to corporate governance and human rights, showcasing its engagement with universities and industries to foster sustainable practices. This announcement underscores Pinnacle’s strategic focus on integrating sustainability into its operations, which could enhance its industry positioning and stakeholder relations.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:PNI) stock is a Hold with a A$17.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited stock, see the AU:PNI Stock Forecast page.

More about Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited

Average Trading Volume: 828,118

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$4.72B

See more insights into PNI stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue