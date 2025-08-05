Pinnacle Investment Management Announces Dividend Distribution

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited ( (AU:PNI) ) has shared an announcement.

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited has announced a dividend distribution of AUD 0.27 per share for its ordinary fully paid securities. The distribution relates to the six-month period ending June 30, 2025, with key dates including an ex-date of September 1, 2025, a record date of September 2, 2025, and a payment date of September 19, 2025. This announcement underscores the company’s commitment to delivering shareholder value and may positively impact its market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:PNI) stock is a Hold with a A$17.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited stock, see the AU:PNI Stock Forecast page.

More about Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited operates in the financial services industry, focusing on investment management. The company provides a range of investment solutions and services, catering to various market segments.

Average Trading Volume: 828,118

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$4.72B

