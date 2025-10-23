Ping An Healthcare Reports Strong Growth in 2025 with Enhanced AI and Service Expansion

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company ( (HK:1833) ) has issued an announcement.

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited reported a 13.6% increase in revenue and a 45.7% rise in adjusted net profit for the first nine months of 2025, driven by the expansion of its insurance and healthcare synergies and corporate health management business. The company enhanced its AI capabilities, improving service quality and efficiency, and expanded its user base for family doctor and home-based senior care services, reflecting its strategic focus on integrating online and offline healthcare solutions.

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited operates in the healthcare and technology industry. It focuses on providing integrated healthcare services, leveraging synergies between insurance and health care, and offering membership models for health and senior care. The company collaborates with Ping An Group to enhance its corporate health management business, serving both individual and corporate clients.

