Ping An Healthcare Establishes Sustainable Development Committee to Enhance ESG Practices

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company ( (HK:1833) ) has shared an announcement.

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited has established a Sustainable Development Committee under its Board of Directors to enhance corporate governance and address environmental, social, and governance (ESG) responsibilities. This initiative aims to align the company’s operations with sustainable practices, ensuring that its ESG policies remain relevant and effectively implemented, thereby potentially improving its industry positioning and stakeholder relations.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1833) stock is a Hold with a HK$16.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company stock, see the HK:1833 Stock Forecast page.

More about Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited operates in the healthcare technology industry, focusing on providing digital healthcare services and solutions. The company is known for integrating technology with healthcare to enhance service delivery and improve patient outcomes.

Average Trading Volume: 25,519,376

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$34.89B

For an in-depth examination of 1833 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue