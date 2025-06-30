Pineapple Power Corporation PLC Releases 2024 Annual Report

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Pineapple Power Corp PLC ( (GB:PNPL) ) has issued an update.

Pineapple Power Corporation PLC has released its annual report and financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2024. The announcement marks a significant disclosure of the company’s financial health and operational performance, which is now publicly accessible. This release is expected to provide stakeholders with crucial insights into Pineapple Power’s strategic positioning and future prospects within the renewable energy market.

Pineapple Power Corporation PLC is a special purpose acquisition company operating in the financial sector. The company focuses on acquiring businesses and assets in the renewable energy sector, aiming to capitalize on the growing demand for sustainable energy solutions.

