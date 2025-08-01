Pineapple Financial Issues Shares from Warrant Exercise

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Between July 25 and August 1, 2025, Pineapple Financial Inc. saw the exercise of 302,967 warrants, resulting in the issuance of an equal number of common shares. This transaction generated gross proceeds of $908,901 for the company, which were part of a public offering closed on May 5, 2025. As of August 1, 2025, Pineapple Financial has 1,307,642 common shares outstanding and a cash balance of $2,134,671.

The most recent analyst rating on (PAPL) stock is a Buy with a $5.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Pineapple Financial stock, see the PAPL Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PAPL is a Neutral.

Pineapple Financial, Inc.’s overall stock score is weighed down by financial instability, marked by negative profit margins and liquidity issues. While technical analysis shows some short-term positive momentum, the company’s high leverage and negative valuation metrics pose significant risks. The recent public offering provides some operational support but doesn’t fully mitigate the financial challenges.

Average Trading Volume: 1,074,966

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

