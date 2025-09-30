Pine Technology Holdings Reports Annual Financial Loss

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Pine Technology Holdings Limited ( (HK:1079) ) just unveiled an update.

Pine Technology Holdings Limited reported its annual financial results for the year ending June 30, 2025, showing a significant decline in profitability. The company experienced a net loss of HK$16.56 million compared to a profit of HK$45.02 million in the previous year, primarily due to increased administrative expenses and impairment losses.

Pine Technology Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda, operating in the technology sector. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and focuses on providing technological products and services.

YTD Price Performance: 633.33%

Average Trading Volume: 21,104,769

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$437.8M

