Pine Technology Announces Trading Halt Amidst Pending Takeover Announcement

Pine Technology Holdings Limited ( (HK:1079) ) has shared an announcement.

Pine Technology Holdings Limited has announced a trading halt on its shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange as of July 30, 2025. This suspension is pending the release of an announcement related to the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers, indicating significant inside information that could impact the company’s operations and stakeholder interests.

YTD Price Performance: 204.44%

Average Trading Volume: 5,016,344

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$167.2M

