Pine Cliff Energy Declares August Dividend and Announces Q2 Webcast

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Pine Cliff Energy ( (TSE:PNE) ) has provided an announcement.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. has announced a regular monthly dividend of $0.00125 per common share, payable on August 29, 2025, to shareholders on record as of August 15, 2025. The company will also host a webcast to discuss its second quarter 2025 results, providing stakeholders with insights into its financial performance and strategic direction.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:PNE) stock is a Buy with a C$1.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Pine Cliff Energy stock, see the TSE:PNE Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:PNE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:PNE is a Neutral.

Pine Cliff Energy’s overall score reflects financial and operational challenges, including declining profitability and increased leverage. Despite these issues, positive cash flows and strategic growth plans provide some upside potential. Technical indicators suggest the stock is currently oversold, and while valuation metrics are mixed, the high dividend yield could be appealing. The earnings call highlights cautious optimism, but market uncertainties remain significant.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:PNE stock, click here.

More about Pine Cliff Energy

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. is a natural gas and crude oil company focused on creating long-term shareholder value.

Average Trading Volume: 179,772

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$254.7M

Find detailed analytics on PNE stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue