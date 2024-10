Pilot Corporation (JP:7846) has released an update.

Pilot Corporation has successfully completed the purchase of 909,200 of its own shares, spending nearly 4 billion yen, with plans to cancel these shares by November 29, 2024. This move, conducted through the Tokyo Stock Exchange, aims to optimize the company’s capital structure by reducing the number of outstanding shares.

For further insights into JP:7846 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.