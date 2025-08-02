Pilgrim’s Pride Earnings Call Highlights Growth and Challenges

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksFDA CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
FDA Calendar
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Pilgrim’s Pride Earnings Call Highlights Growth and Challenges

Pilgrim’s Pride Earnings Call Highlights Growth and Challenges

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp ((PPC)) has held its Q2 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The recent earnings call for Pilgrim’s Pride Corp presented an optimistic outlook, highlighting robust revenue growth and strategic investments. Despite facing some challenges, the company showcased strong performance in key segments, notably in Europe and Mexico. The announcement of a substantial special dividend further emphasized Pilgrim’s Pride’s solid financial position.

Revenue and EBITDA Growth

Pilgrim’s Pride reported net revenues of $4.8 billion, marking a 4.3% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The company’s adjusted EBITDA also saw a rise, reaching $687 million, a 4.7% increase from Q2 2024. This growth underscores the company’s ability to enhance profitability and maintain strong financial health.

Special Dividend Announcement

In a move that highlights its financial strength, Pilgrim’s Pride announced a special dividend of approximately $500 million. This follows a previous dividend of $1.5 billion paid in April, showcasing the company’s commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Prepared Foods Segment Expansion

The Prepared Foods segment experienced significant growth, with net sales increasing by 20% compared to last year. This expansion was driven by the success of the Just Bare brand, reflecting the company’s strategic focus on diversifying its product offerings.

Strong Performance in Europe and Mexico

Europe and Mexico emerged as strong performers, with Europe’s adjusted EBITDA margins improving to 8.2% from 7.4% last year. Despite facing FX headwinds, Mexico achieved a 16.3% adjusted EBITDA margin, demonstrating resilience in challenging market conditions.

Investment in Growth

Pilgrim’s Pride announced a $400 million investment in a new fully cooked Prepared Foods plant in Georgia. This investment is expected to boost the U.S. Prepared Foods business net sales by over 40%, underscoring the company’s commitment to growth and expansion.

Hatchability Challenges

The company continues to face challenges with chick placements as hatchability remains at historically low levels. This issue impacts production growth and highlights the need for strategic solutions to overcome these hurdles.

Legal Settlement Expenses

During the quarter, Pilgrim’s Pride incurred legal settlement expenses of $58 million due to settlements associated with ongoing litigation. These expenses represent a notable financial burden for the company.

Mexico FX Headwinds

Mexico faced a 13% FX headwind year-over-year, impacting revenue despite strong underlying market conditions. This challenge highlights the volatility in currency markets and its impact on international operations.

U.S. Chicken Supply Constraints

The U.S. market experienced supply constraints, with pullets placed down year-over-year and production constraints due to hatchery capacity limitations. These challenges emphasize the need for strategic adjustments to meet demand.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, Pilgrim’s Pride anticipates continued revenue growth, with a 1.9% increase in ready-to-cook chicken production projected by the USDA. The company remains focused on portfolio diversification and operational excellence to enhance shareholder value, despite challenges such as hatchability and labor issues.

In conclusion, Pilgrim’s Pride Corp’s earnings call reflected a positive sentiment with strong revenue growth and strategic investments. Despite facing challenges like hatchability issues and legal settlement costs, the company’s strong performance in key segments and the announcement of a substantial special dividend underscore its robust financial position and commitment to growth.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement