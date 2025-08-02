Pilgrim’s Pride Earnings Call Highlights Growth and Challenges

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp ((PPC)) has held its Q2 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

The recent earnings call for Pilgrim’s Pride Corp presented an optimistic outlook, highlighting robust revenue growth and strategic investments. Despite facing some challenges, the company showcased strong performance in key segments, notably in Europe and Mexico. The announcement of a substantial special dividend further emphasized Pilgrim’s Pride’s solid financial position.

Revenue and EBITDA Growth

Pilgrim’s Pride reported net revenues of $4.8 billion, marking a 4.3% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The company’s adjusted EBITDA also saw a rise, reaching $687 million, a 4.7% increase from Q2 2024. This growth underscores the company’s ability to enhance profitability and maintain strong financial health.

Special Dividend Announcement

In a move that highlights its financial strength, Pilgrim’s Pride announced a special dividend of approximately $500 million. This follows a previous dividend of $1.5 billion paid in April, showcasing the company’s commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Prepared Foods Segment Expansion

The Prepared Foods segment experienced significant growth, with net sales increasing by 20% compared to last year. This expansion was driven by the success of the Just Bare brand, reflecting the company’s strategic focus on diversifying its product offerings.

Strong Performance in Europe and Mexico

Europe and Mexico emerged as strong performers, with Europe’s adjusted EBITDA margins improving to 8.2% from 7.4% last year. Despite facing FX headwinds, Mexico achieved a 16.3% adjusted EBITDA margin, demonstrating resilience in challenging market conditions.

Investment in Growth

Pilgrim’s Pride announced a $400 million investment in a new fully cooked Prepared Foods plant in Georgia. This investment is expected to boost the U.S. Prepared Foods business net sales by over 40%, underscoring the company’s commitment to growth and expansion.

Hatchability Challenges

The company continues to face challenges with chick placements as hatchability remains at historically low levels. This issue impacts production growth and highlights the need for strategic solutions to overcome these hurdles.

Legal Settlement Expenses

During the quarter, Pilgrim’s Pride incurred legal settlement expenses of $58 million due to settlements associated with ongoing litigation. These expenses represent a notable financial burden for the company.

Mexico FX Headwinds

Mexico faced a 13% FX headwind year-over-year, impacting revenue despite strong underlying market conditions. This challenge highlights the volatility in currency markets and its impact on international operations.

U.S. Chicken Supply Constraints

The U.S. market experienced supply constraints, with pullets placed down year-over-year and production constraints due to hatchery capacity limitations. These challenges emphasize the need for strategic adjustments to meet demand.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, Pilgrim’s Pride anticipates continued revenue growth, with a 1.9% increase in ready-to-cook chicken production projected by the USDA. The company remains focused on portfolio diversification and operational excellence to enhance shareholder value, despite challenges such as hatchability and labor issues.

In conclusion, Pilgrim’s Pride Corp’s earnings call reflected a positive sentiment with strong revenue growth and strategic investments. Despite facing challenges like hatchability issues and legal settlement costs, the company’s strong performance in key segments and the announcement of a substantial special dividend underscore its robust financial position and commitment to growth.

