Pilbara Minerals Announces 2025 AGM Details

Pilbara Minerals ( (AU:PLS) ) just unveiled an update.

Pilbara Minerals Limited has announced the details for its 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM), scheduled for November 25, 2025, at the Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre, with an option for virtual attendance. This meeting provides an opportunity for shareholders to engage with the company’s leadership and discuss future strategies, reflecting Pilbara Minerals’ commitment to transparency and stakeholder engagement in its operations.

More about Pilbara Minerals

Pilbara Minerals Limited is a leading global producer of lithium materials, with a diversified portfolio of assets and strategic partnerships in the rapidly growing battery materials sector. The company owns 100% of the world’s largest independent hard-rock lithium operation, the Pilgangoora Operation in Australia, and the Colina Lithium Project in Brazil. It is also integrated into the lithium value chain through a joint venture with POSCO in South Korea, which manufactures battery-grade lithium hydroxide.

Average Trading Volume: 42,727,502

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$9.05B

