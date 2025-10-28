PIERER Mobility AG Announces Strategic Changes Amidst Upcoming Control Shift

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from PIERER Mobility AG ( (CH:PKTM) ) is now available.

PIERER Mobility AG has announced an extraordinary general meeting scheduled for November 19, 2025, to address a change of control, which includes a proposed name change to Bajaj Mobility AG. This change is contingent upon the approval of Bajaj’s takeover, and will involve the resignation of current supervisory board members and the appointment of new ones, indicating a significant shift in the company’s governance structure.

More about PIERER Mobility AG

PIERER Mobility AG is a company operating in the mobility industry, focusing on the production and distribution of motorcycles and other related products. The company is known for its strategic partnerships and market presence in Europe and other regions.

