PIERER Mobility AG Announces Extraordinary General Meeting for Strategic Changes

The latest update is out from PIERER Mobility AG ( (CH:PKTM) ).

PIERER Mobility AG has announced an extraordinary General Meeting scheduled for November 19, 2025, to discuss key agenda items including the election of auditors, changes to the company’s name and headquarters, amendments to the articles of association, and elections to the Supervisory Board. This meeting is significant as it may lead to strategic changes in the company’s operations and governance, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (CH:PKTM) stock is a Hold with a CHF28.00 price target.

More about PIERER Mobility AG

PIERER Mobility AG is a company based in Wels, Austria, operating in the mobility sector. It focuses on producing and distributing motorcycles, electric bicycles, and related mobility products, catering to a global market.

Average Trading Volume: 5,040

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: CHF435.3M



