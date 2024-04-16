Piedmont Lithium Maintains Resource Stability

Piedmont Lithium (AU:PLL) has released an update.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. has reported stable Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, with no significant changes from the previous year. The company, which is listed on both Nasdaq and ASX, relies on external consultants for the accuracy of its resource estimates in compliance with the JORC Code. Piedmont Lithium continues to optimize its Carolina Lithium Project, striving to enhance production rates and mining methods, although these developments have not yet impacted resource estimations.

