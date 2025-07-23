Picton Property Income Reduces Share Count with Recent Buyback

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Picton Property Income ( (GB:PCTN) ) just unveiled an update.

Picton Property Income Limited has repurchased and canceled 100,000 of its Ordinary Shares, traded on the London Stock Exchange, at an average price of 79.7 pence per share. This transaction reduces the total number of shares in issue to 524,489,205, impacting shareholder calculations under the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:PCTN) stock is a Buy with a £90.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Picton Property Income stock, see the GB:PCTN Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:PCTN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:PCTN is a Neutral.

Picton Property Income’s overall score is bolstered by attractive valuation metrics and strategic corporate actions like share buybacks. However, financial performance is mixed, with strong profit margins offset by volatile revenue trends and cash flow challenges. Technical indicators point to moderate bullish momentum.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:PCTN stock, click here.

More about Picton Property Income

Established in 2005, Picton Property Income Limited is a UK-based company listed on the London Stock Exchange, focusing on managing a diversified commercial property portfolio valued at £723 million. The company aims to be a leading diversified UK REIT, with a strategic emphasis on the industrial sector, and is committed to achieving net zero carbon by 2040.

Average Trading Volume: 1,350,646

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £415M

For an in-depth examination of PCTN stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue