Piche Resources Unveils Promising Geochemical Results at Cerro Chacon Project

Piche Resources Limited ( (AU:PR2) ) has shared an update.

Piche Resources Limited has announced significant geochemical results from its Cerro Chacon Gold Project in Argentina, revealing high-grade gold and silver mineralization. The recent findings, which include promising rock chip samples and the identification of new mineralized structures, suggest a potential for a larger stockwork system and have led to the definition of additional drill targets, enhancing the project’s prospects and potentially strengthening the company’s position in the mining industry.

More about Piche Resources Limited

Piche Resources Limited is a company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral resources, focusing primarily on gold and silver projects. The company is actively involved in the Cerro Chacon Gold Project in Argentina, where it conducts geological mapping and geochemical sampling to identify and expand mineralization potential.

Average Trading Volume: 150,807

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

