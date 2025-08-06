PICC Property & Casualty Co Schedules EGM for Key Procurement Decision

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from PICC Property & Casualty Co ( (HK:2328) ) is now available.

PICC Property & Casualty Co has announced an extraordinary general meeting scheduled for August 27, 2025, to consider and approve the Core Equipment Procurement Project for 2025. This meeting signifies a strategic move for the company, potentially impacting its operational capabilities and market positioning, as stakeholders will vote on this significant procurement decision.

More about PICC Property & Casualty Co

PICC Property & Casualty Co is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the insurance industry. The company primarily focuses on property and casualty insurance services, serving a wide market within China.

Average Trading Volume: 29,245,852

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$360.8B

