PICC Property & Casualty Co Schedules EGM for Key Procurement Decision

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
- Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions
- Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.
An announcement from PICC Property & Casualty Co ( (HK:2328) ) is now available.
PICC Property & Casualty Co has announced an extraordinary general meeting scheduled for August 27, 2025, to consider and approve the Core Equipment Procurement Project for 2025. This meeting signifies a strategic move for the company, potentially impacting its operational capabilities and market positioning, as stakeholders will vote on this significant procurement decision.
The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2328) stock is a Buy with a HK$16.10 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on PICC Property & Casualty Co stock, see the HK:2328 Stock Forecast page.
More about PICC Property & Casualty Co
PICC Property & Casualty Co is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the insurance industry. The company primarily focuses on property and casualty insurance services, serving a wide market within China.
Average Trading Volume: 29,245,852
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: HK$360.8B
For an in-depth examination of 2328 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.