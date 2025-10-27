PI Industries Announces Senior Management Change Amidst Organizational Restructuring

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

PI Industries Limited ( (IN:PIIND) ) has provided an announcement.

PI Industries Limited announced the cessation of Ms. Shilpa Sachdeva from the Senior Management Personnel due to a realignment and reallocation of roles within the organization, effective October 26, 2025. This change is part of the company’s internal restructuring efforts, which may impact its operational dynamics and strategic direction.

More about PI Industries Limited

PI Industries Limited operates in the agrochemical industry, focusing on the development, manufacturing, and distribution of plant protection products, specialty plant nutrient products, and fine chemicals. The company is known for its innovative solutions and strong market presence in India and internationally.

Average Trading Volume: 5,006

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: 543.9B INR

Learn more about PIIND stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue