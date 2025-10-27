PI Industries Announces Senior Management Change

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from PI Industries Limited ( (IN:PIIND) ).

PI Industries Limited announced the cessation of Ms. Shilpa Sachdeva from the Senior Management Personnel due to an internal realignment and reallocation of roles, effective October 26, 2025. This change is part of the company’s strategic adjustments to optimize its organizational structure, potentially impacting its operational dynamics and stakeholder relationships.

More about PI Industries Limited

PI Industries Limited operates in the agrochemical industry, providing a range of products and services focused on crop protection and plant nutrients. The company is known for its innovative solutions and strong market presence in India and internationally.

Average Trading Volume: 5,006

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: 543.9B INR

For detailed information about PIIND stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue