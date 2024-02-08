Physicians Realty Trust Hosts Financial Performance Webcast

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) has released an update to notify the public and investors about a regulation fd disclosure.

Healthpeak is set to conduct a conference call and webcast on February 9, 2024, to discuss its financial and operational performance, with President and CEO John Thomas participating. Shareholders and interested parties can join the event at 8:00 a.m. MT either through Healthpeak’s website, an online webcast link for listeners, or by dialing in at (800) 715-9871 for those wishing to ask questions.

