Phunware Appoints Jeremy Krol to Board of Directors

Phunware, Inc. announced the appointment of Jeremy Krol to its Board of Directors, filling a vacancy left by the termination of Stephen Chen. Krol, who has been serving as the Interim Chief Executive Officer since July 2025, will continue in this role while also overseeing Phunware’s daily operations and strengthening business initiatives. His extensive experience in engineering, finance, and technology startups is expected to contribute significantly to Phunware’s strategic growth plans and operational execution.

The most recent analyst rating on (PHUN) stock is a Buy with a $4.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Phunware stock, see the PHUN Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PHUN is a Underperform.

Phunware’s overall score reflects significant financial challenges and weak technical indicators. The company’s persistent losses, negative cash flows, and reliance on external financing raise concerns about its long-term viability. Although the appointment of a new COO could improve operations, it does not sufficiently offset the current negative financial and technical outlook.

Phunware, Inc. is an enterprise software company that specializes in mobile app solutions with integrated intelligent capabilities. It provides businesses with tools to create, implement, and manage custom mobile applications, analytics, digital advertising, and location-based services. The company aims to transform mobile engagement by delivering scalable, personalized, and data-driven mobile app experiences and is focused on expanding its software products and services through new generative AI products and enhancements.

Average Trading Volume: 267,932

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $56.72M

