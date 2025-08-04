Photocure’s Partner Advances Cevira to Next Review Phase

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Photocure ASA ( (PHCUF) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Photocure ASA announced that its partner, Asieris Pharmaceuticals, has progressed to the second round of technical review for their photodynamic drug-device product candidate, Cevira. This advancement in the New Drug Application process marks a significant step in the development of Cevira, which aims to offer a non-surgical treatment for high-grade squamous intraepithelial lesions. This progress could enhance Photocure’s industry positioning by potentially expanding its product offerings and impacting stakeholders positively by addressing unmet medical needs.

More about Photocure ASA

Photocure ASA, known as The Bladder Cancer Company, is dedicated to providing innovative solutions for bladder cancer treatment. The company is renowned for its unique technology that enhances cancer cell visibility, improving patient outcomes globally. Headquartered in Oslo, Norway, Photocure is publicly traded on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

YTD Price Performance: 1.94%

Average Trading Volume: 54,881

Current Market Cap: NOK1.71B

