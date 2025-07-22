Photocure ASA to Announce Q2 and H1 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Photocure ASA ( (PHCUF) ) has provided an announcement.

Photocure ASA is set to announce its financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2025 on July 30, with a live webcast presentation hosted by CEO Dan Schneider and CFO Erik Dahl. This announcement is significant for stakeholders as it provides insights into the company’s financial health and strategic positioning in the bladder cancer treatment industry.

More about Photocure ASA

Photocure ASA, known as The Bladder Cancer Company, specializes in delivering transformative solutions for bladder cancer patients. Their unique technology, which makes cancer cells glow bright pink, has improved health outcomes for patients globally. The company is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, and is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 45,368

Current Market Cap: NOK1.74B

For a thorough assessment of PHCUF stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue