Phoenix Media to Review Interim Results and Dividend Proposal

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Phoenix Media Investment (Holdings) ( (HK:2008) ) has provided an announcement.

Phoenix Media Investment (Holdings) Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for August 15, 2025, to approve and publish its unaudited interim results for the first half of the year ending June 30, 2025. The meeting will also consider the recommendation of an interim dividend, which could impact the company’s financial strategy and shareholder returns.

More about Phoenix Media Investment (Holdings)

Phoenix Media Investment (Holdings) Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating primarily in the media industry. It is involved in the production and distribution of media content, with a focus on television broadcasting and related services.

YTD Price Performance: 2.76%

Average Trading Volume: 198,679

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$744.1M

See more data about 2008 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue