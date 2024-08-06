Phoenix Media Schedules Key Financial Meeting

Phoenix Media Investment (Holdings) (HK:2008) has released an update.

Phoenix Media Investment (Holdings) Limited is set to hold a board meeting on August 16, 2024, in Hong Kong to review the company’s unaudited interim results for the first half of the year and to consider declaring an interim dividend. The meeting will include discussions on the financial performance of the company and its subsidiaries, marking a critical point for shareholders looking to understand the company’s current financial health and future prospects.

