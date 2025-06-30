Philogen Updates Share Buyback Program with Recent Purchases

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Philogen SpA ( (IT:PHIL) ) has shared an update.

Philogen S.p.A. has announced an update on its share buyback program, purchasing 8,333 shares between June 23 and June 27, 2025, at an average price of Euro 22.9635 per share. This move reflects the company’s ongoing strategy to manage its share capital and potentially enhance shareholder value, as it now holds 355,225 ordinary shares, representing 0.8747% of its share capital.

The most recent analyst rating on (IT:PHIL) stock is a Buy with a EUR33.00 price target.

Philogen S.p.A. is an Italian-Swiss biotechnology company specializing in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for treating high-mortality diseases. The company focuses on discovering and developing targeted anti-cancer drugs using high-affinity ligands for tumor markers, primarily through tumor targeting and vascular targeting strategies.

YTD Price Performance: 13.33%

Average Trading Volume: 21,207

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: €646.3M

