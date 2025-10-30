Phillips 66 Reports Strong Q3 Earnings and Strategic Progress

Phillips 66 (PSX) ( (PSX) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Phillips 66 (PSX) presented to its investors.

Phillips 66 is a leading integrated downstream energy company that operates in the Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, Marketing and Specialties, and Renewable Fuels sectors, with a commitment to providing energy solutions while pursuing a lower-carbon future.

Phillips 66 reported third-quarter earnings of $133 million, or $0.32 per share, with adjusted earnings of $1.0 billion, or $2.52 per share. The company highlighted significant operational achievements, including record Y-grade throughput and fractionation volumes, as well as strategic acquisitions to enhance its refining portfolio.

Key financial metrics for the quarter include a net operating cash flow of $1.2 billion and a cash flow of $1.9 billion excluding working capital. The company operated at 99% capacity utilization in its refining segment and achieved an 86% clean product yield. Additionally, Phillips 66 completed the acquisition of the remaining 50% interest in WRB Refining LP, gaining full ownership of the Wood River and Borger refineries, which is expected to simplify its portfolio and enhance margin capture opportunities.

Strategically, Phillips 66 progressed its NGL wellhead-to-market strategy with the operationalization of Dos Picos II and the Coastal Bend pipeline expansion. The company also advanced its Chemicals Golden Triangle Polymers Project and Ras Laffan Polymers Project, with expected startups in 2026 and 2027, respectively. Despite ceasing crude oil processing at the Los Angeles Refinery, the company remains focused on maximizing shareholder returns and engaging with stakeholders.

Looking ahead, Phillips 66 remains committed to executing its long-term strategy, focusing on operational excellence and strategic growth initiatives to enhance shareholder value and maintain its leadership position in the energy sector.

