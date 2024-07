An announcement from D-Wave Quantum (QBTS) is now available.

Philip Adam Smalley III has stepped down from his role as a director on the Board of D-Wave Quantum Inc., including his positions on the Audit Committee and Nominating and Governance Committee, effective July 18, 2024. His resignation was amicable, with no disputes over the company’s operations, policies, or practices.

