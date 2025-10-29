Philip Morris Issues $3.5 Billion in Notes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Philip Morris ( (PM) ) has shared an update.

On October 29, 2025, Philip Morris International Inc. issued a series of Notes totaling $3.5 billion, with varying interest rates and maturities ranging from 2028 to 2035. The proceeds from this issuance are intended for general corporate purposes, including refinancing existing debt, and the Notes are subject to certain covenants and redemption terms.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PM is a Neutral.

Philip Morris’s overall score is driven by strong earnings performance and strategic growth in the smoke-free segment, despite high leverage and valuation concerns. The technical indicators suggest caution, but the positive earnings outlook and dividend yield provide a balanced investment case.

Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) operates in the tobacco industry, primarily focusing on the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and smoke-free products. The company is known for its market-leading brands and is actively involved in transitioning to smoke-free alternatives.

Average Trading Volume: 6,393,556

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $233.2B

