Philip Morris International’s Strong Q3 2025 Performance

Philip Morris International ( (PM) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Philip Morris International presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Philip Morris International (PMI) is a leading global consumer goods company focused on delivering a smoke-free future with a diverse portfolio of smoke-free products including heat-not-burn, nicotine pouches, and e-vapor products, available in 100 markets worldwide.

In its 2025 third-quarter earnings report, PMI reported a strong performance with significant growth in its smoke-free business, which now accounts for 41% of total net revenues. The company achieved a record quarterly gross profit and adjusted diluted EPS, highlighting its commitment to transitioning towards smoke-free products.

Key financial highlights include a 17.7% increase in net revenues from the smoke-free business, with shipment volumes up by 16.6%. The IQOS brand continues to gain market share, particularly in Japan and Europe, while the ZYN nicotine pouches saw a 39% growth in the U.S. PMI also increased its quarterly dividend by 8.9% to $1.47 per share.

The company remains optimistic about its future, raising its full-year adjusted diluted EPS guidance. PMI plans to implement a new organizational structure in 2026 to further support its smoke-free transformation, indicating a strategic focus on agility and growth in this sector.

Looking ahead, PMI is on track to exceed its growth targets for 2024-2026, with continued investments in its smoke-free portfolio and a commitment to expanding its market presence globally.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue