Pheton Holdings Faces Nasdaq Compliance Challenge

Pheton Holdings Ltd. Class A ( (PTHL) ) has shared an update.

On October 20, 2025, Pheton Holdings Ltd received a notice from Nasdaq indicating that its Class A ordinary shares had fallen below the minimum bid price of $1.00 for 30 consecutive business days, violating the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). Although this notification does not lead to immediate delisting, the company has until April 20, 2026, to regain compliance. If the company fails to meet the requirement by then, it may be eligible for an additional 180-day grace period, provided it meets other listing standards and may consider a reverse stock split to rectify the deficiency.

More about Pheton Holdings Ltd. Class A

Average Trading Volume: 1,698,460

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $4.82M

