Pharming Group to Present New Data at ACAAI 2025

Pharming Group ( (PHAR) ) just unveiled an update.

On October 20, 2025, Pharming Group announced that 12 abstracts were accepted for presentation at the upcoming ACAAI 2025 Annual Scientific Meeting in Orlando, Florida, scheduled for November 6-10. The presentations will showcase new clinical, economic, and comparative data for RUCONEST® in hereditary angioedema (HAE) treatment and real-world effectiveness of Joenja® in treating activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome (APDS). This announcement highlights Pharming’s commitment to advancing patient care and strengthening its position in the rare disease market.

Spark’s Take on PHAR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PHAR is a Neutral.

Pharming Group’s overall stock score is driven by strong technical analysis and positive earnings call sentiment, indicating potential growth. However, financial performance challenges, particularly in profitability and valuation, weigh down the score. The company’s stable balance sheet and cash flow improvements provide a foundation for future growth if profitability can be enhanced.

More about Pharming Group

Pharming Group N.V. is a biotechnology company based in the Netherlands, specializing in the development and commercialization of innovative protein replacement therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Their primary products include RUCONEST®, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for hereditary angioedema (HAE), and Joenja® (leniolisib) for activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome (APDS). The company focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in the rare disease market.

Average Trading Volume: 12,582

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $945M

