Pharming Group Reports Strong Q3 2025 Growth

Pharming Group Nv ( (PHAR) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Pharming Group Nv presented to its investors.

Pharming Group N.V. is a global biopharmaceutical company based in the Netherlands, focusing on developing and commercializing innovative medicines for rare, debilitating, and life-threatening diseases.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Pharming Group N.V. announced substantial growth in revenue, profitability, and cash flow, with a notable increase in its full-year revenue guidance. The company highlighted the strong performance of its key products, RUCONEST® and Joenja®, and strategic initiatives to optimize growth.

Pharming reported a 30% increase in total revenues to $97.3 million, driven by a 29% rise in RUCONEST® sales and a 35% increase in Joenja® sales. The company’s operating profit surged by 285% to $15.8 million, reflecting improved operational efficiency and increased sales volumes. Pharming also announced a strategic decision to withdraw RUCONEST® from non-US markets to focus on more sustainable growth opportunities. Additionally, the FDA’s priority review of leniolisib for pediatric use is expected to further expand the market for Joenja®.

The company is undergoing organizational restructuring to optimize capital deployment, including a reduction in general and administrative headcount. Pharming’s appointment of Leverne Marsh as Chief Commercial Officer is part of its strategy to enhance its commercial capabilities and drive future growth.

Looking ahead, Pharming Group is optimistic about its growth prospects, with expectations of continued revenue growth and strategic advancements in its product pipeline. The company aims to capitalize on its strong performance and strategic initiatives to reinforce its position as a leading global rare disease company.

