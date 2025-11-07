Pharming Group Reports Strong Q3 2025 Growth

Pharming Group N.V. ( (PHGUF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Pharming Group N.V. presented to its investors.

Pharming Group N.V. is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative medicines for rare, debilitating, and life-threatening diseases, with a strong presence in the U.S. market.

In the third quarter of 2025, Pharming Group reported significant growth in revenue, profitability, and cash flow, driven by the strong performance of its key products, RUCONEST® and Joenja®. The company also announced strategic organizational changes and a raised revenue guidance for the year.

Key financial highlights include a 30% increase in total revenues to $97.3 million, with RUCONEST® and Joenja® revenues growing by 29% and 35%, respectively. Operating profit surged by 285% to $15.8 million, and cash flow from operations reached $32.0 million. The FDA’s priority review of Joenja® for pediatric use and strategic appointments further underscore Pharming’s growth trajectory.

Looking ahead, Pharming Group is optimistic about its growth prospects, with expectations of continued revenue increases and strategic expansions in its product offerings. The company is focused on advancing its pipeline and optimizing capital deployment to enhance shareholder value.

