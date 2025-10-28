Pharmaron Beijing Co., Ltd. Strengthens Corporate Governance with New Audit Committee

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Pharmaron Beijing Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:3759) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Pharmaron Beijing Co., Ltd. has established an Audit Committee under its Board of Directors to enhance corporate governance and ensure effective oversight of senior management. The committee, composed of independent non-executive directors, will oversee the company’s financial disclosures and audit processes, thereby strengthening decision-making and internal controls.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:3759) stock is a Buy with a HK$28.10 price target.

More about Pharmaron Beijing Co., Ltd. Class H

Pharmaron Beijing Co., Ltd. operates within the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on providing research and development services. The company is known for its comprehensive offerings that span the entire drug discovery and development process, catering to a global market.

Average Trading Volume: 13,234,723

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$59.02B



