PharmaCorp Expands Canadian Presence with New Pharmacy Acquisition

The latest update is out from Pharmacorp Rx Inc. ( (TSE:PCRX) ).

PharmaCorp Rx Inc. has successfully completed the acquisition of a pharmacy in Western Canada for $2.4 million, marking its fourth pharmacy acquisition. This strategic move, in partnership with PharmaChoice Canada, underscores PharmaCorp’s commitment to expanding its presence in the Canadian pharmacy market and supporting pharmacy owners in transitioning their businesses while maintaining community care.

More about Pharmacorp Rx Inc.

PharmaCorp Rx Inc. operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on acquiring and managing pharmacies in Canada. The company collaborates with PharmaChoice Canada and aims to expand its portfolio by acquiring both PharmaChoice-branded and independently owned pharmacies, subsequently operating them under the PharmaChoice banner. PharmaCorp is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PCRX.

Average Trading Volume: 29,420

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$53.06M

