PharmaCielo Expands into Asia, Raises Capital

Pharmacielo (TSE:PCLO) has released an update.

PharmaCielo, a leading cultivator and producer of cannabis extracts, has signed a Letter of Intent to acquire Siam Ventures, aiming to tap into the Asian markets. The $3 million deal will be paid in shares, with Siam Ventures’ CEO joining PharmaCielo’s board upon closing. Additionally, PharmaCielo is raising $2 million through a private placement to fund working capital, international expansion, and meet product demand.

For further insights into TSE:PCLO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.