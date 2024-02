PGT Inc (PGTI) has released an update.

The recent Form 8-K and its Exhibit 99.1 are not officially filed under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and should not be considered part of any legal filings, except where explicitly stated. This information remains informal and is not integrated into the Securities Act of 1933 or subsequent Exchange Act filings.

