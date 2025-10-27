Pfizer’s Promising Trial for Multiple Myeloma: A Potential Game-Changer

Pfizer Inc ((PFE)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Pfizer Inc. is conducting a Phase 1B clinical trial titled ‘A Clinical Trial of Four Medicines (Elranatamab Plus Carfilzomib and Dexamethasone or Maplirpacept) in People With Relapsed Refractory Multiple Myeloma.’ The study aims to evaluate the safety and tolerability of elranatamab combined with other drugs in treating relapsed refractory multiple myeloma, a significant concern in oncology.

The study tests two combinations: elranatamab with carfilzomib and dexamethasone, and elranatamab with maplirpacept. Elranatamab is a BCMA-CD3 bispecific antibody, carfilzomib is a proteasome inhibitor, and maplirpacept is a CD47-SIRP alpha-directed drug. These combinations are intended to improve treatment outcomes for multiple myeloma patients.

The study is interventional, randomized, and sequential, focusing on treatment as its primary purpose. It is open-label, meaning no masking is involved, allowing researchers to directly observe the effects of the treatments.

The trial began on December 7, 2022, with primary completion expected by October 2025. The most recent update was submitted on October 1, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and potential market entry of the treatments.

This study update could influence Pfizer’s stock performance positively, as successful results may enhance its oncology portfolio. Investor sentiment might be buoyed by the potential for new treatment options in a competitive market where advancements are closely watched.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

