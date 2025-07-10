Pfizer’s Promising Phase 3 Study on NSCLC Treatment: What Investors Need to Know

Pfizer Inc ((PFE)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Pfizer Inc. is conducting a Phase 3 clinical study titled ‘AN OPEN-LABEL, RANDOMIZED, CONTROLLED PHASE 3 STUDY OF SIGVOTATUG VEDOTIN IN COMBINATION WITH PEMBROLIZUMAB COMPARED WITH PEMBROLIZUMAB MONOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE TREATMENT IN PARTICIPANTS WITH PD-L1 HIGH (≥50% OF TUMOR CELLS EXPRESSING PD-L1), LOCALLY ADVANCED, UNRESECTABLE, OR METASTATIC NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER (BE6A LUNG-02)’. The study aims to evaluate the efficacy of a combination treatment of Sigvotatug Vedotin and pembrolizumab versus pembrolizumab alone in patients with high PD-L1 expression in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

The intervention involves two treatments: Sigvotatug Vedotin, an MMAE-antibody drug conjugate targeting Integrin Beta-6, and pembrolizumab, an anti-PD-(L)1 drug. The combination is intended to enhance immune response against NSCLC with high PD-L1 levels.

The study employs a randomized, parallel assignment design with single masking for outcome assessors. Its primary purpose is treatment, focusing on comparing the effectiveness of the combination therapy against pembrolizumab monotherapy.

The study began on May 4, 2025, with an estimated primary completion date yet to be announced. The last update was submitted on July 7, 2025, indicating ongoing recruitment and data collection.

This study’s results could significantly impact Pfizer’s market position, potentially boosting its stock performance if the combination therapy proves more effective. Investors should watch for updates, as successful outcomes could influence the competitive landscape in NSCLC treatment.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

