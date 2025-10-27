Pfizer’s Phase 3 Study of Elranatamab: A Potential Game-Changer for Multiple Myeloma Treatment

Pfizer Inc ((PFE)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Pfizer Inc. is conducting a Phase 3 clinical study titled ‘MagnetisMM-32’ to evaluate the efficacy of elranatamab in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (MM) who have previously undergone anti-CD38 therapy. The study aims to compare elranatamab monotherapy against several combination therapies to determine its safety and effectiveness.

The intervention being tested is elranatamab, a drug administered subcutaneously, intended to treat MM. Participants will either receive elranatamab or a combination therapy involving drugs like Elotuzumab, Pomalidomide, and Dexamethasone, among others.

This interventional study is designed as a randomized, open-label trial with a parallel assignment. The primary purpose is treatment, with no masking involved, allowing for direct comparison between the experimental and active comparator groups.

The study began on November 17, 2023, with primary completion expected by October 17, 2025, which is also the date of the last update. These timelines are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and potential market entry.

The outcome of this study could significantly impact Pfizer’s stock performance by potentially introducing a new treatment option for MM, enhancing its competitive position in the oncology market. Investors should watch for updates as the study progresses, especially considering the competitive landscape with other pharmaceutical companies developing similar treatments.

The study is currently recruiting, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

