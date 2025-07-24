Pfizer’s PAXLOVID Study: Real-World Insights on COVID-19 Treatment

Pfizer Inc ((PFE)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Pfizer Inc. is conducting a study titled ‘Post Marketing Surveillance to Observe Safety and Effectiveness of PAXLOVID in Patients With Positive Results of Viral Testing, and Who Are at High Risk for Progression to Severe COVID-19.’ The study aims to assess the real-world safety and effectiveness of PAXLOVID in patients at high risk of severe COVID-19, particularly in Korea. This is significant as it provides insights into the drug’s performance outside controlled clinical settings.

The intervention being tested is PAXLOVID, an antiviral treatment intended to reduce the severity of COVID-19 in high-risk patients. The study focuses on patients who have tested positive for the virus and are at risk of severe outcomes, including hospitalization or death.

This observational study follows a case-only model and does not involve any specific allocation or masking. The primary purpose is to gather real-world data on PAXLOVID’s effectiveness and safety over a 28-day follow-up period after treatment.

The study began on November 29, 2023, with its primary completion and estimated study completion dates yet to be announced. The last update was submitted on July 22, 2025, highlighting ongoing data collection and analysis.

Market implications of this study are significant for Pfizer’s stock performance as positive real-world data could bolster investor confidence and market position against competitors. The study’s outcomes may influence healthcare providers’ decisions and potentially increase PAXLOVID’s market share.

The study is currently recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

