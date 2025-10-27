Pfizer’s New Study on Ritlecitinib: A Potential Game-Changer for Chronic Urticaria?

Pfizer Inc ((PFE)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Pfizer Inc. is conducting a Phase 2B clinical study titled ‘A Phase 2B Randomized, Double-Blind, 12-Week Placebo-Controlled Study with a 12-Week Double-Blind Extension Period to Evaluate the Efficacy, Safety and Tolerability of Ritlecitinib (PF-06651600) in Adult Participants with Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria.’ The study aims to assess the safety and effectiveness of ritlecitinib for treating chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU), a condition characterized by itchy hives and swellings not well-managed by antihistamines.

The study tests two oral doses of ritlecitinib, 50 mg and 100 mg, against a placebo. The goal is to determine if these doses are safe and effective for CSU patients who have not responded adequately to antihistamine treatments.

This interventional study is randomized and follows a parallel assignment model with quadruple masking, meaning neither participants nor those administering the treatment know who receives the active drug or placebo. The primary purpose is treatment-focused.

Key dates include the study’s start date on October 20, 2025, with the primary completion and estimated study completion dates yet to be announced. The last update was also on October 20, 2025.

The study’s outcome could influence Pfizer’s stock performance by potentially expanding its portfolio in dermatological treatments, depending on the results. It may also affect investor sentiment positively if ritlecitinib proves effective, given the unmet need in CSU treatment. Competitors in the dermatology space will be closely monitoring these developments.

The study is ongoing, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue