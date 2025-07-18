Pfizer’s INLYTA® Study in Taiwan: Key Insights for Investors

Pfizer Inc ((PFE)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Pfizer Inc. has completed a post-marketing surveillance study titled ‘Post-Marketing Surveillance Study To Observe INLYTA® Treatment Dosing Pattern, Safety And Effectiveness In Taiwan Real World Routine Practice.’ The study aimed to monitor the dose adjustment of INLYTA®, a treatment for metastatic renal cell carcinoma (mRCC), in real-world settings in Taiwan. Secondary objectives included evaluating the safety profile, objective response rate, and progression-free rate, providing valuable insights into the treatment’s effectiveness and safety in routine practice.

The study focused on the treatment axitinib, marketed as INLYTA®, which is used to treat mRCC. The study sought to understand how the drug’s dosage is adjusted in real-world conditions and to assess its safety and effectiveness.

This observational study used a case-only model with a retrospective time perspective. It did not involve any masking or allocation, focusing instead on real-world data collection to assess the primary and secondary objectives.

The study began on December 2, 2015, with its primary completion and results first submitted on May 11, 2017. The last update was submitted on July 15, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the timeline of data collection and analysis, providing a comprehensive view of the treatment’s performance over time.

The completion of this study could influence Pfizer’s stock performance positively by reinforcing investor confidence in INLYTA®’s market potential. As the study confirms the drug’s effectiveness and safety, it may enhance Pfizer’s competitive position in the oncology market, particularly against other mRCC treatments.

The study is now completed, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

